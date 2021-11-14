 Skip to main content
Coker men's soccer captures SAC Tournament crown
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker men's soccer captures SAC Tournament crown

MATTHEWS, N.C. - The Coker University Men's soccer team captured the program's first South Atlantic Conference Tournament Championship on Sunday by taking down sixth-seeded Mars Hill 2-1 in double overtime.

Mars Hill would take an early lead, when Kevonte Willoughby-Williams would score in the 15th minute of play. The Lions would take the 1-0 lead into the half, as they outshot Coker 9-6 in the first 45 minutes of play.

In the second half Coker's offense would come alive, outshooting the Lions 9-6 with Mars Hill goalkeeper, Brennan Whalen making several doorstop saves.

Coker's equalizer would come in the 70th minute of play when Gustavo Palmieri's pass to Jacques Fokam-Sandeu would sail past the Mars Hill defense to find the back of the net. Fokam-Sandeu's goal ties him for most goals in one season at 14.

Coker's game winner would come in the 106th minute of play when Fokam-Sandeu's pass right in front of the goal would find Markos Touroukis, who sank a shot in the lower left side of the net, crowning Coker as the 2021 SAC Tournament Champions.

Markos Touroukis, Bastiaan Jager, Gabin Guillou and Jacques Fokam-Sandeu were all named to the All-Tournament Team, with Fokam-Sandeu being named the tournament's Most Valuable Player.

With this win the Cobras clinch an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Coker's first round opponent will be announced Monday at 6:30 p.m.

