Coker men's soccer moves up in DII rankings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Coker University men's soccer team has jumped to No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings announced Tuesday.

The Cobras (1-0-0) come into the national poll after a 2-1 victory over Chowan back on Sept. 2.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Cobras have been nationally-ranked, as they appeared in the United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings during the 2019-20 season.