 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker men's soccer moves up in DII rankings
0 Comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker men's soccer moves up in DII rankings

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The Coker University men's soccer team has jumped to No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings announced Tuesday.

The Cobras (1-0-0) come into the national poll after a 2-1 victory over Chowan back on Sept. 2.

This is the second time in three seasons that the Cobras have been nationally-ranked, as they appeared in the United Soccer Coaches Division II national rankings during the 2019-20 season.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

+8.5 for the Dallas Cowboys should be easy

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson
Sports News

Mullins Auctioneers kick-off season hosting Andrew Jackson

MULLINS, S.C. -- Mullin’s quarterback Syree Livingston ran for a touchdown and threw for another in the Auctioneers season opener at home against Andrew Jackson. However, Volunteers quarterback Hammond Wrenn rushed for three touchdowns to help his team earn a 40-14 victory on the road.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert