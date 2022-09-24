Coker men's soccer ties No. 25 Carson-Newman 1-1

JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. -- The Coker men's soccer team finished Saturday's match tied 1-1 with No. 25 Carson-Newman.

The teams were scoreless for the first 30 minutes of play, before Carson-Newman would strike first for a 1-0 lead. The teams continued play for the next 10 minutes, before Tony Barry would score off an assist from Lukas Berntsson to tie the match.

Coker out-shot Carson-Newman 14-10 in the contest, led by three from Ché Richards and two each from Gustavo Palmieri and Gabin Guillou. Colin Serredszum, Ludde Brander, Felix Stoeffler and Luca Leonini also registered shots in the contest for Coker. Coker also out-worked Carson-Newman 7-3 in corner kicks. Jasper Rump (2-1-5) made two saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (2-1-5, 1-0-2 SAC) return to action on Wednesday at Catawba. Kickoff is 5 p.m.