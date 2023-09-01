DAVIE, Fla.- The Cobras headed to Florida for their season opener. In a thrilling soccer match between Coker University (1-0) and Nova Southeastern(0-1), both teams displayed their skills and determination on the field.

The game started off quickly on the offensive end as NSU's Zyan Andrade scored the opening goal at the 4' mark.

As the game progressed, NSU's Theo Oherwall scored an unassisted goal at the 18' mark, extending their lead. However, the Cobras quickly responded with a goal of their own at the 22' mark, courtesy of Jacques Fokam Sandeu's individual effort.

Coker's momentum continued to build as Celestin Blondel found the back of the net at the 27' mark, with an assist from Jacques Fokam Sandeu. The score was now tied, and Coker was determined to take the lead. Blondel once again proved his skill by scoring another goal at the 33' mark, this time unassisted.

The team's dominance was further solidified when Hakeem Martin assisted by Connor Duggan connected for a Coker goal at the 38' mark. The score now stood at 5-2 in favor of Coker, and they were in complete control of the game.

As the match neared its conclusion, the Cobras were on strike again as Jesper Schierholz scored and was assisted by Mitchel Starrs in the final goal of the game at the 86' mark, sealing a resounding victory for Coker. Jasper Rump strung together a strong effort throughout the full 90', completing the game with 9 saves out of 11 shots on goal.