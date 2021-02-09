 Skip to main content
Coker men's tennis falls to College of Charleston
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker men's tennis falls to College of Charleston

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team fell to Division I College of Charleston on Tuesday by a score of 6-1.

College of Charleston captured the doubles point with two victories while Justus Lehmann and Sean Keane teamed up for a 6-2 victory over Robby Krick and Ben Husum at No. 2.

Defending South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Men's Tennis Player of the Week Thibaut Decaluwe picked up the lone singles win for the Cobras, rallying from a 0-5 deficit in the first set to defeat Nick Loudermilk 7-6, 6-3 at No. 6.

The Cobras return to action on Feb. 20 at Francis Marion. First serve is set for 11 a.m.

