Coker men's tennis set to begin 2021 campaign

"We have three returners in Justus, Carlos and Isaac starting at No. 1, 2 and 3 in singles play, respectively," said Simpson. "Each player has improved year by year and will be very competitive at their positions. Justus and Carlos each have a good chance to place on the All-Conference teams at the end of the year."

Sean Keane and Thibaut Decaluwe join the Cobras this season, and Simpson believes the duo will compete to boost the Coker lineup.

"Both of these men have tremendous potential and I believe the will be able to contribute to the depth of the lineup," said Simpson.

Simpson believes that his returners and newcomers have built great chemistry and that will help their on-court performance.

"One of the strengths of our team is how well they mesh together," said Simpson. Team chemistry is certainly important both on and off the court."

Simpson has elevated his expectations for Lehmann and Pinedo, noting that their mental game is ready to help them take the next step.

"Justus and Carlos are ready for breakout years," said Simpson. "I believe both their game and mental strength will surprise their opponents."