Coker men's tennis set to begin 2021 campaign

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University men's tennis team is ready to start its 2021 season under seventh-year coach Tom Simpson.
The Cobras posted a 6-1 mark last year, going 1-1 in the South Atlantic Conference before having the season shortened due to COVID-19. The Cobras opened the season with a 4-3 win over Benedict on Feb. 15, before posting a thrilling 4-3 win over Augusta on Feb. 21. Coker then defeated Johnson C. Smith 6-1 on Feb. 23, before closing out February with a 4-3 win over Southern Wesleyan on Feb. 28. Coker continued its winning ways into March over Spring Break, knocking off Tiffin 5-2 in Hilton Head on Mar. 3. Coker posted its first South Atlantic Conference win of the season on Mar. 7, defeating Tusculum 4-3.
Simpson wants to build off of what his team had started last season.
"We want to surprise our conference opponents and make the conference tournament," said Simpson. "We also have a goal set for two players recognized as All-Conference singles and two teams recognized as All-Conference doubles. Our last goal for the season is to break into the Top 50 Division II national rankings."
Six men return for the Cobras this season, including Preseason All-Conference Doubles First Team selections Carlos Pinedo and Isaac MacMillan. Bradley Bomar, Mitchell Davies, Luis de Vuyst and Justus Lehmann also return for the Cobras.
"We have three returners in Justus, Carlos and Isaac starting at No. 1, 2 and 3 in singles play, respectively," said Simpson. "Each player has improved year by year and will be very competitive at their positions. Justus and Carlos each have a good chance to place on the All-Conference teams at the end of the year."
Sean Keane and Thibaut Decaluwe join the Cobras this season, and Simpson believes the duo will compete to boost the Coker lineup.
"Both of these men have tremendous potential and I believe the will be able to contribute to the depth of the lineup," said Simpson.
Simpson believes that his returners and newcomers have built great chemistry and that will help their on-court performance.
"One of the strengths of our team is how well they mesh together," said Simpson. Team chemistry is certainly important both on and off the court."
Simpson has elevated his expectations for Lehmann and Pinedo, noting that their mental game is ready to help them take the next step.
"Justus and Carlos are ready for breakout years," said Simpson. "I believe both their game and mental strength will surprise their opponents."
After opening the season this weekend at the Florence Invitational, the Cobras return home to welcome Division I College of Charleston on Tuesday. The Cobras will battle regional foe Francis Marion on Feb. 20, before opening South Atlantic Conference play against No. 13 Queens (N.C.) on Feb. 26.
The Cobras open the month of March at regionally-ranked Augusta on Mar. 1, before jumping back into conference play against Carson-Newman on Mar. 3. The Cobras face No. 16 Wingate on Mar. 6, before hosting Newberry on Mar. 13 and Lenoir-Rhyne on Mar. 16. Coker then embarks on a four-match road swing to end March, making stops at Anderson (S.C.) (Mar. 20), Tusculum (Mar. 22), UVA Wise (Mar. 27) and Catawba (Mar. 29). The Cobras return home to start April, hosting Lincoln Memorial on Apr. 3 and league newcomer Limestone on Apr. 5. The Cobras will end the regular season on Apr. 9 at Mars Hill.
The SAC has a reputable presence within the Southeast region, with several teams regionally and nationally-ranked.
"We have no soft section of our schedule," said Simpson. "From our opening invitational through the SAC league schedule, there are no easy matches."
The Cobras open the season Saturday in the Florence Invitational facing Mount Olive. The match is set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.