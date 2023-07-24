HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Eliza Franklin has been named Coker University's new spirit squad head coach, announced Monday by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin.

"We are excited to welcome Eliza back to our program," said Griffin. "she had a tremendous undergraduate career at Coker and I cannot wait to see her continue to develop our spirit squad".

Franklin attended Coker University, where she was part of the spirit squad and Delta Eta Pi – Dance Honor Society. The Hartsville native has spent the last four years as part of the spirit squad at Coker and looked to revamp the program as she looks to take over the team coming right out of college.

She has worked as a swim instructor at the local YMCA and was the deck coach for the Hartsville Hammerhead Swim Team. Coach Franklin has been a volunteer coach for the Cheer team at the local middle school in Hartsville. She ran tumbling for the team as well as ran practices when needed.

Franklin has over 20 years of dance experience in a variety of styles including ballet, jazz, hip-hop, and acro. She as well has four years of competitive gymnastics experience.

"I'm excited to continue on with the Coker family. I can't wait to lead the Spirit Squad in all their endeavors," Franklin said of her new role at Coker.

Franklin is a 2023 graduate of Coker University, with a B.A. in Physical Fitness Programming, and a minor in Dance.