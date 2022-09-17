COKER ROUNDUP: Cobras blank Tusculum in men's & women's soccer

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University Men's Soccer pitched a 1-0 shutout against Tusculum on Saturday in South Atlantic Conference action.

Both teams would spend the first 20 minutes feeling each other out, before Celestin Blondel broke free on the right side of the box and buried one into the low left corner to put the Cobras ahead in the 23rd minute. The Cobras defense would hold strong from there to preserve the third shutout of the season.

Coker out-shot Tusculum 10-4 in the contest, with four from Blondel, two from Luca Leonini and one each from Rafa Reno, Tony Barry, Ché Richards and Mitchell Starrs. Jasper Rump (2-1-4) made one save in the contest.

The Cobras (2-1-4, 1-0-1 SAC) return to action next Saturday at Carson-Newman. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. from Jefferson City, Tenn., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Coker 1

Tusculum 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University women's soccer blanked Tusculum 1-0 for a South Atlantic Conference win Saturday.

Coker would score the goal that was ultimately the winner just eight minutes in when Catrionna Manning fed a ball into the middle for Liz Crowe, who turned and fired for her first career goal to put the Cobras ahead. The Cobras were stout defensively and were able to preserve the clean sheet, the fifth of the season for the Cobras.

Nour Noujaim, Crowe, Chloe Mullen, Dylan Winstead and Abbie Boling each registered shots in the match for Coker. Sarah Swaim (3-0-2) made one save in the contest.

The Cobras (3-0-2, 2-0-0 SAC) return to action next Saturday at Carson-Newman. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. from Jefferson City, Tenn., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

VOLLEYBALL

Catawba 3

Coker 0

SALISBURY, N.C. - Coker University volleyball dropped its South Atlantic Conference matinee at Catawba on Saturday by a score of 3-0 (25-17, 25-18, 25-20).

Taylor Hills led the way with six kills, while Chelsey Blume had five and Lauren Loveday had four. Kendal Boland and Ramsaye Wakinekona each had two, while Nehemiah Jinks and Adriana Velez each registered one.

Boland dished out nine assists in the match, while Velez had five and Makayla Harris had four. Loveday also had one assist in the match. Blume had two service aces in the match, while Hills and Boland each had one. Harris led with seven digs, while Hills, Velez, Boland and Loveday each had four and Alex Williams had two. Alexis Kopicki, Blume and Alaysia Anderson each posted one dig in the match. Jinks and Loveday each had one solo block in the match, while Blume led the way with two block assists and four others each had one.

The Cobras return home Friday to face Tusculum in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kutztown 4

Coker 0

HARTSVILLE - Coker University field hockey fell to No. 5 Kutztown in non-conference action by a score of 4-0.

Kaiya Sabur, Britt Kabo and Indy Echteld each registered one shot in the game for Coker, while Emma Reininga (2-1) made a career-high eight saves between the pipes.

The Cobras (2-1, 1-0 SAC) return to action next Saturday when they travel to Indiana University of Pennsylvania. The action is set for an 11 a.m. start, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.