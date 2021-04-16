Coker sees progress despite WF's 6-1 loss to NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. — With nine seniors graduated and not a lot of experience gained in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Warren Coker knew this season was going to be a bit of a rebuilding campaign.
“But over the year, they have matured and started playing a lot better tennis,” the West Florence boys’ coach said. “It’s going to take some time to build this back up, but overall I was proud of the effort (Thursday).”
The Knights’ second matchup this week against North Myrtle Beach was more along the lines of what Coker wanted to see, even if the result was ultimately the same. After being swept by the Chiefs on Tuesday (7-0), WFHS had a better outing on its home courts in a 6-1 loss.
West fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Region 6-4A. The Knights return to action Monday in a doubleheader against Darlington and Hartsville.
“We played much better than we did Tuesday night against them,” Coker said. “We were much more competitive … a little more fight in their play tonight.”
Tallon Cannon’s victory at No. 5 singles was the biggest obvious difference. He defeated North Myrtle’s Evan Rizzo 6-4, 7-5 to give West its lone victory in either match.
“Tallon’s just one of those steady players and he goes after shots and he finds ways to win,” Coker said. “I thought he played an excellent first set; second set I thought he was a little unsure of what his opponent was doing, but he figured it out at the end and pulled out the win for us.”
WFHS also fared much better in a pair of rematches at No. 1 and No. 2 singles.
J.R. Dawkins lost to Jagger Freeman 6-0, 6-3 two days after dropping every game to the Chiefs’ top singles player. Michael Schiesz also pushed his opponent much more so than the first time – eventually falling to NMB’s Brandon Powers 6-1, 7-5.
The four players did not compete in the scheduled No. 1 doubles match, however, after a severe leg cramp to Dawkins prior to the start of the contest resulted in Coker deciding to err on the side of caution and not play. The Chiefs won 6-0, 6-0 by rule.
“That’s a decision I made,” Coker said. “We’re down a player right now and it’s I decision I felt I needed to make in order for us to finish out the season.”
Kris Webb earned a 6-3, 6-4 win over West’s Alex Moore at No. 3 singles while David Hix topped Jonathan Braddock 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.
At No. 2 doubles, North Myrtle’s Daquan Gause and Arron Smith earned a 7-3, 6-0 victory over Matthew Brasington and Adam Goff.