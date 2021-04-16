Coker sees progress despite WF's 6-1 loss to NMB

FLORENCE, S.C. — With nine seniors graduated and not a lot of experience gained in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Warren Coker knew this season was going to be a bit of a rebuilding campaign.

“But over the year, they have matured and started playing a lot better tennis,” the West Florence boys’ coach said. “It’s going to take some time to build this back up, but overall I was proud of the effort (Thursday).”

The Knights’ second matchup this week against North Myrtle Beach was more along the lines of what Coker wanted to see, even if the result was ultimately the same. After being swept by the Chiefs on Tuesday (7-0), WFHS had a better outing on its home courts in a 6-1 loss.

West fell to 3-6 overall and 0-6 in Region 6-4A. The Knights return to action Monday in a doubleheader against Darlington and Hartsville.

“We played much better than we did Tuesday night against them,” Coker said. “We were much more competitive … a little more fight in their play tonight.”

Tallon Cannon’s victory at No. 5 singles was the biggest obvious difference. He defeated North Myrtle’s Evan Rizzo 6-4, 7-5 to give West its lone victory in either match.