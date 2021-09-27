Coker soccer teams earn academic awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Both Coker University soccer teams earned the United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award, announced recently by the organization.

The award recognizes collegiate soccer teams who posted a 3.0 team grade point average or better during the 2020-21 academic year. Coker is one of 92 schools to have both its men's and women's teams receive the award.

Coker Men's Soccer posted a 3.03 team GPA for the year, receiving the Team Academic Award for the fourth time in program history.

Coker women's soccer posted a 3.42 team GPA for the year, receiving the Team Academic Award for the sixth time in program history.

The teams return to the pitch on Wednesday to host Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action. The women's match kicks off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the men's match at 7 p.m. at the Coker Athletic Field.