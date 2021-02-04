Coker softball begins season Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University softball team returns to the diamond for the start of the 2020-21 season after battling through a tough end to last season.
Dr. Makenzie Draine enters her first season as the coach for the Cobras. She first arrived at Coker in 2014 and served as assistant coach for two seasons before leaving to join the staff at Cleveland State. Draine returned to the Cobras in 2018 and served two seasons with the team before being promoted to head coach in 2020. Before the season was cut short, the Cobras were 18-7 overall and 3-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.
"I could not be more thrilled to be a part of a team than I am with this group," said Draine. "Coker has been home for some time and having the opportunity to lead the Cobras this year is a true blessing. This past year has brought many challenges and adversity for everyone, but having an opportunity to play and be on the field with this group makes it all worth it!"
The Cobras return some notable players to the team this season. Isabelle Mullen was recently named to the Preseason All-SAC First Team for the second consecutive year. Last season, she recorded 36 strikeouts while pitching for Coker. Chloe Pelham, who was also named to the team for the second time, returns after sitting out last season with an injury.
Other talented players returning include Lauren DeWitt, Jena Dewalt and Madison King. DeWitt led the Cobras with 17 RBI while Dewalt and King combined for a leading 24 runs scored last season. Dewalt also totaled a team-best nine stolen bases, the fifth-highest total in the SAC. In addition, Coker welcomes eight new freshmen for the upcoming season.
"We have a great group of ladies this year," said Draine. "The energy and passion they bring to the table everyday is what makes this group special. We have a young squad, but their competitive fire will make up for their lack of experience."
The Cobras will open the season at home with a weekend of doubleheaders against North Greenville on Saturday and Augusta on Sunday. Coker will then travel to UNC Pembroke on Feb. 17 before returning home for their first conference game with No. 16 Lenoir-Rhyne on Feb. 24. The Cobras will wrap up February with a trip west to the Bearcat-Fleet Invitational at Lander. Coker will start with games against Converse and Lander (Feb. 26) and finish out the tournament with Emmanuel (Ga.) and Erskine (Feb. 27).
The Cobras will begin March with a two-game road trip at Carson-Newman (Mar. 3) and Wingate (Mar. 9) before returning home to host Virginia-Wise (Mar. 13). Coker will head back out on the road on Mar. 17 to take on Queens (N.C.) before returning for a non-conference matinee with Georgia College on Mar. 18. The Cobras will end March with a road doubleheader at Tusculum on Mar. 20 and two back-to-back home games with Limestone (Mar. 25) and No. 22 Lincoln Memorial (Mar. 27). Coker will start April on the road at Mars Hill (Apr. 3) before finishing its home slate with back-to-back games against Newberry (Apr. 7) and Anderson (S.C.) (Apr. 10). The Cobras will wrap up the regular season with road games at Mount Olive (Apr. 13) and Catawba (Apr. 16).
"We are so excited to be back on the dirt, in uniform, competing!" said Draine. "We play in a competitive conference and region, and we are ready to play some good ball!"
The Cobras open the 2020-21 season Saturday at home against North Greenville at the Saleeby-Stokes Field. Games are set for 1 and 3 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.