Coker softball begins season Saturday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University softball team returns to the diamond for the start of the 2020-21 season after battling through a tough end to last season.

Dr. Makenzie Draine enters her first season as the coach for the Cobras. She first arrived at Coker in 2014 and served as assistant coach for two seasons before leaving to join the staff at Cleveland State. Draine returned to the Cobras in 2018 and served two seasons with the team before being promoted to head coach in 2020. Before the season was cut short, the Cobras were 18-7 overall and 3-1 in the South Atlantic Conference.

"I could not be more thrilled to be a part of a team than I am with this group," said Draine. "Coker has been home for some time and having the opportunity to lead the Cobras this year is a true blessing. This past year has brought many challenges and adversity for everyone, but having an opportunity to play and be on the field with this group makes it all worth it!"

The Cobras return some notable players to the team this season. Isabelle Mullen was recently named to the Preseason All-SAC First Team for the second consecutive year. Last season, she recorded 36 strikeouts while pitching for Coker. Chloe Pelham, who was also named to the team for the second time, returns after sitting out last season with an injury.