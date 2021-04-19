Coker softball falls to Mars Hill in DH sweep

In the opener, Mars Hill jumped out to a 3-0 lead on the one-out three-run homer to right field from Peyton Duba. The Lions would extend its score through the next few innings. Ava Jay slammed a two-run shot to left field to score Makayla Cuthbertson in the top of the fourth, before Kayla Oswell hit another long ball to center field to make it a 7-3 game. Mars Hill would go on a scoring surge in the fifth inning that would bring the game to its final score.

In Game 2, Madison King started the top of the second with a single to right field, followed by Jena Dewalt on the bunt single before a successful double-steal moved both players up 60 feet. Morgan Richardson would knock a single through the right side to score King and Dewalt for the 2-0 lead in the second. Mars Hill scored four runs to take the 4-2 lead in the home half of the second. Oswell scored Cuthbertson on an RBI single to left field in the top of the third, before scoring on the single up the middle from Dewalt to tie the game at 4-4. The Lions would regain the lead in the next few innings to bring the game to its final score.