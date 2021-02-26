Coker softball sweeps DH from Converse

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – The Coker University softball team won its first doubleheader of the season on Friday, taking the first game 8-4 and the second 8-0 in six innings.

In the opener, Bailey Douglas scored the first run in the second inning to give the Cobras the early 1-0 lead. Chloe Pelham extended the lead 2-0 on an RBI double from Kayla Oswell.

Converse came back in the fifth inning with two runs to tie the game at 2-2. Coker rallied in the bottom on a big performance from Pelham, hitting an RBI single up the middle and advancing to third base on an error by the catcher. This play paved the way for Makenzie Harmon to bring it home. The junior scored her second run of the game on Oswell's RBI single down the left field line.

The biggest moment of the inning came when the Cobras executed a double-steal with Douglas taking second and Hannah Davis stealing home. The Cobras led 5-2 at the end of the fifth inning. Coker would extend its lead in the sixth inning on runs from Oswell and Caitlyn Wray. The Valkyries scored one more run, but it was the Cobras that would pull out the 8-4 win in the end.

Jordyn Goodman (1-0) led Coker with three strikeouts. Pelham led with three runs scored while Oswell had four RBI and three hits.