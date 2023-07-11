HARTSVILLE, S.C. −Eight Coker University men's tennis players and eight women's tennis players were recently recognized by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA).

The Coker men's team collected an impressive 3.93 GPA in the spring, the highest recorded by a Coker team. They finished the academic year with a 3.81, which landed them on the All-Academic Team's list.

While a freshman, Oskar Bjuroe has been studying Business Management and has a cumulative GPA of 3.91. Oskar was named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Torben Brinkmann, going into his sophomore year, comes to us from Hannover, Germany. During his time at Coker, he has been studying Political Science and has put together a 4.0 GPA. Brinkmann made the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Thibaut Decaluwe, as a junior studying Business Administration, collected a 3.40 GPA and was a key participant in getting the team selected to earn ITA All-Academic Team. Thibaut came to Coker from Keerbergen, Belgium. Decaluwe was also named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Bernardo Peralta as a freshman, collected a 3.72 GPA as he is still undecided in his major. He was also named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Andy Huynh was nominated 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll in his first year. Huynh studied Business Administration and collected a 4.00 GPA throughout the academic year.

Tom Lamers, a sophomore from Sittard, Netherlands, completed the year with a 3.91 GPA. Lamars is majoring in Business Administration at Coker and was named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Nolan Smith wrapped up his sophomore year studying Political Science and a 3.91 GPA. He was nominated to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Samuel Winter comes to us from Wesley Chapel, Florida. While a sophomore, he studied Psychology and collected a 4.00 GPA. He was named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

The Cobra women had an outstanding 3.70 GPA for the year, getting them nominated for the All-Academic Teams.

While a freshman, Jessica Binzari has been studying English and has a cumulative GPA of 3.50. Binzari was part of the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Sydnee Foster wrapping up her senior year came to Coker to us from Hutchinson, Kansas. During her time at Coker, she has been studying Exercise Science and has put together a 4.0 GPA.

As a freshman, Lena Germer collected a 4.00 GPA and is majoring in Humanities. Germer was also named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Rachel Grove, as a freshman studying Biology, collected a 3.90 GPA and was a key contributor in helping the team earn the ITA All-Academic Team award. Grove stayed in her home state as she came from Longs, South Carolina. Rachel was also named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Angelina Krieg was nominated 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll in her junior year. Krieg studied Psychology and collected a 4.00 GPA throughout the academic year.

Tamara Macias is a sophomore from Naucalpan De Jurez, Mexico. Macias completed the year with a 3.80 GPA. She majored in Art at Coker and was accepted to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Katherine Matthews wrapped up her junior year studying Psychology and a 3.50 GPA. She was nominated to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.

Caroline Myers completed her first year with a 3.68 in Biology at Coker. At the same time, Caroline was named to the 2023 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll.