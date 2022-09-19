Coker trio leads way at Savannah Lakers Invitational

McCORMICK - Three Coker University women's golfers sit inside the top 20 after day one of the Savannah Lakes Invitational at Monticello Golf Club on Monday.

Mack Taylor Bailey led the way for Coker, posting a one-under 71 to finish the first day in a tie for second place individually. The first round of Bailey's Coker career was one off Alicia Fajardo's school record low 70 at the 2019 Patsy Rendleman Invitational. Daniella Gyoni and Kathleen Escobar each turned in a 74 (+2) to finish tied for 14th individually, while Jenna Werle carded an 85 in her first round of the season and Lora Ledbetter also added an 86.

The team's total score of 304 is just one off the school record team low round of 303 shot at the 2018 Patsy Rendleman Invitational. As a team, the Cobras were +10 through just two holes but were able to improve from there, going just +6 as a team through the remaining 16 holes. As a team, Coker totaled 14 birdies in the first round.

The Cobras began play on the back nine, with Bailey leading the way with a one-under 35 which included birdies on No. 14 and No. 18. Bailey would go on to shoot an even 36 on the front which included a birdie on No. 7.

"It was a really good birthday for Mack, who hit the ball well all day and sank three birdies for a 71, just missing the school record of 70," said coach John Hackney.

Escobar shot a +2 38 through the first nine, including birdies on No. 15 and No. 18. She would turn in an even 36 on the second nine, which included birdies on No. 3, No. 7 and No. 9.

"Kathleen was three over through three holes, but was able to roll in five birdies to fire 74," Hackney said.

Gyoni posted a +2 38 as well on the opening nine, which included a birdie on No. 11. She was then even through the second nine at 36, with birdies on No. 1, No. 2 and No. 4.

"In her college debut, Daniella was rock solid," Hackney said. "She birdied three of the first four holes on our back nine en route to a 74."

Werle turned in a 47 on Coker's front nine, before rebounding to shoot 38 on the second nine. Werle posted a birdie on No. 4 in the round.

"Jenna had a tough start, but I was proud of how she settled in and shot 38 on the back," Hackney said.

As a team, the Cobras sit in ninth place after one round.

"We were last place here last year, so to be in ninth of 17 and just 10 or 11 off the lead, is exciting," Hackney said.

The Cobras return to the links tomorrow for the second round of tournament play. The first group tees off at 9 a.m., with live results available at www.cokercobras.com.