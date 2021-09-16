Coker volleyball falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

HICKORY, N.C. - The Coker University volleyball team battled but fell in four sets to Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday by a score of 3-1.

Lenoir-Rhyne jumped out to a two-set lead with set victories of 25-14 and 25-16, before the Cobras rallied for a 26-24 win in the third set. The Cobras jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the set, before L-R tied the set up at 14. The teams battled to a 20-20 deadlock later in the set, before Coker won six of the final eight points to clinch the set.

Lenoir-Rhyne would win the fourth set 25-19 to clinch the match.

Emily Everton paced Coker with a match-high 17 kills, while Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered 10 kills for the Cobras.

Rami Mullen led the Cobras with 26 assists, while Ashley Carson also contributed 14.

Everton completed the double-double with a match-high 17 digs, while Makayla Harris also posted 15 and Parker completed her own double-double with 14 digs.

The Cobras return to action on the road at Mars Hill on Saturday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. from Mars Hill, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.