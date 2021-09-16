 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker volleyball falls to Lenoir-Rhyne
0 Comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker volleyball falls to Lenoir-Rhyne

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HICKORY, N.C. - The Coker University volleyball team battled but fell in four sets to Lenoir-Rhyne in South Atlantic Conference action on Thursday by a score of 3-1.

Lenoir-Rhyne jumped out to a two-set lead with set victories of 25-14 and 25-16, before the Cobras rallied for a 26-24 win in the third set. The Cobras jumped out to a 9-6 lead in the set, before L-R tied the set up at 14. The teams battled to a 20-20 deadlock later in the set, before Coker won six of the final eight points to clinch the set.

Lenoir-Rhyne would win the fourth set 25-19 to clinch the match.

Emily Everton paced Coker with a match-high 17 kills, while Taylor Parker and Naomi Earl-Reyes each registered 10 kills for the Cobras.

Rami Mullen led the Cobras with 26 assists, while Ashley Carson also contributed 14.

Everton completed the double-double with a match-high 17 digs, while Makayla Harris also posted 15 and Parker completed her own double-double with 14 digs.

The Cobras return to action on the road at Mars Hill on Saturday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. from Mars Hill, N.C., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why are the Cowboys favored to win the divison?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert