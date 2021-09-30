Coker volleyball falls to Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. - Coker University volleyball fell to Newberry Thursday night in South Atlantic Conference action by a score of 3-0.

Taylor Parker led the Cobras with five kills in the match, while Rami Mullen dished out 10 assists. Ashley Carson had seven assists.

Carson and Makayla Harris each had 10 digs.

Coker returns to action on Saturday at Anderson in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for 2 p.m., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.