LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker volleyball swept by UVA Wise

  • Updated
Coker logo

WISE, Va. - Coker University volleyball fell at UVA Wise on Saturday by a score of 3-0 (25-19, 25-23, 25-16).

Nehemiah Jinks and Taylor Hills each led the Cobras with seven kills in the match, while Chelsey Blume had six kills and Lauren Loveday also contributed two.

Adriana Velez led the Cobras with 12 assists, while Kendal Boland added eight. Taylor Hills led the dig effort with a career-high 13 digs, while Makayla Harris added 11.

The Cobras return home Tuesday to host No. 24 Wingate for the annual Play4Kay game, as well as Faculty/Staff Appreciation Night. First serve is set for 7 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

