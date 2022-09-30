Coker volleyball tops Emory & Henry in 5 sets

EMORY, Va. - The Coker University volleyball team topped Emory & Henry 3-2 in five sets (25-20, 11-25, 25-14, 18-25, 15-11) for a South Atlantic Conference win Thursday night.

The Cobras rallied from an early deficit in the first set, falling behind 6-2 and 12-7 before rallying to eventually tie the set at 17. The Cobras would win five out of the final eight points to take the opening set, before Emory & Henry would win the second set 25-11 to tie the match 1-1.

The Cobras jumped out to early leads of 8-2 and 10-3 in the third set, before extending their lead further in the set and cruising to the third set victory. Emory & Henry would rally in the fourth set to tie the match again with a 25-18 win.

Coker jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the fifth set, before later doubling up the Wasps 10-5 in the set. The Cobras would go on to close out the set for the conference victory.

Chelsey Blume led the Cobras with a match-high 22 kills, while Taylor Hills had eight kills and Lauren Loveday had three. Nehemiah Jinks, Adriana Velez and Ramsaye Wakinekona each registered two kills in the match, while Alexis Kopicki also had one kill in the contest.

Velez dished out a match-high 24 assists, while Kendal Boland also registered 11 and Makayla Harris and Loveday each had one. Loveday led the Cobras with two aces in the match, while four others also had aces in the match.

Harris posted a career-high 22 digs in the contest to lead the Cobras, while Velez completed her double-double with 10 in the match.

The Cobras return to the floor on Saturday to face UVA Wise in South Atlantic Conference action. First serve is set for noon from Wise, Va., with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.