Coker women earn 1st victory of season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team notched its first win of the 2020-21 season on Thursday, defeating Queens (N.C.) 66-62.

The Royals jumped out to a 9-2 lead through the first four minutes, before the Cobras got back within two on an Ahlea Myers' layup with just under three minutes to play. After the Royals re-gained a four-point lead, Je'Nya Wilder scored the next four points to tie the game at 13.

Abigail Keesling opened the scoring for Coker in the second frame with a three-pointer to tie the game at 16-16. Queens carried a five-point lead past the halfway point before layups from Saquita Joyner and Raya Coley got the Cobras back within one. A bucket from Joyner with 1:07 left in the half gave the Cobras a brief lead before a Queens three-pointer served as the final score of the half to send the teams to the locker room with Queens ahead 30-28.

The Royals extended their lead to six in the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter before a pair of free throws from Ashauntee Nelson and a score from Joyner got the Cobras back within two halfway through the frame. The Royals ended up taking a 45-42 lead to the fourth quarter.