Coker women earn 1st victory of season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team notched its first win of the 2020-21 season on Thursday, defeating Queens (N.C.) 66-62.
The Royals jumped out to a 9-2 lead through the first four minutes, before the Cobras got back within two on an Ahlea Myers' layup with just under three minutes to play. After the Royals re-gained a four-point lead, Je'Nya Wilder scored the next four points to tie the game at 13.
Abigail Keesling opened the scoring for Coker in the second frame with a three-pointer to tie the game at 16-16. Queens carried a five-point lead past the halfway point before layups from Saquita Joyner and Raya Coley got the Cobras back within one. A bucket from Joyner with 1:07 left in the half gave the Cobras a brief lead before a Queens three-pointer served as the final score of the half to send the teams to the locker room with Queens ahead 30-28.
The Royals extended their lead to six in the first three and a half minutes of the third quarter before a pair of free throws from Ashauntee Nelson and a score from Joyner got the Cobras back within two halfway through the frame. The Royals ended up taking a 45-42 lead to the fourth quarter.
A bucket from Hope Richardson and another three-pointer from Keesling gave the Cobras the lead just two minutes into the fourth before another Richardson bucket put the Cobras up by four and forced a Queens timeout.
The Cobras held a 52-50 lead halfway through the quarter before Queens tied the game at 52 with under four minutes to play. Coley scored a layup with just under three and a half minutes to play, and the Cobras would hold the 54-52 lead into the final minute. The Cobras were able to hold off the Royals rally in the final minute, icing the game from the charity stripe for their first victory of the season.
The Cobras shot 36.9 percent (24-65) from the floor in the win, adding six three-pointers in the effort. Joyner led the Cobras with 10 points, while eight other Cobras chipped in points in the victory. Coker out-rebounded Queens 38-37 in the win, led by a team-high eight boards from Joyner.
The Cobras are back in action Sunday against Newberry in South Atlantic Conference action. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m. from the DeLoach Center, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!