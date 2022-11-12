Coker women top FMU 68-62

WINGATE, N.C. – A bucket and a free throw by Francis Marion University junior center Lauryn Taylor tied up the game in the fourth quarter, but a late spurt by Coker University resulted in a 68-62 loss to the local-rival Cobras on Saturday at the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Women's Basketball Challenge.

Francis Marion (0-2) will have its home opener Wednesday against Newberry College (0-2) at 5:30 p.m. in the Smith University Center.

Taylor, a 5-11 native of Blythewood, led FMU with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting. She hauled down a team-high nine rebounds (five offensively), blocked two shots, and grabbed a steal. Sophomore guard Kianna Lee recorded 12 points (on 4-of-5 shooting) and pulled in six rebounds.

FMU senior guard Scarlett Gilmore posted nine points while bringing down four rebounds, while junior guard Aniyah Oliver dished out a team-high five assists, grabbed five rebounds, and scored eight points. Oliver also was a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw stripe.

Patriot first-year forward Trinity Adams posted six points, six rebounds, and blocked two shots as well.

Guard Abigail Keesling led Coker (2-0) with 17 points, while forward Valicia Demeritte had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Cobras.

The Patriots shot 33.3 percent from the floor, including 4-of-13 from behind the three-point arc. Coker connected on 31.9 percent of its shots and 6-of-21 from long range. FMU went 20-of-29 from the free throw stripe, while the Cobras sank 18-of-24.

FMU converted 13 Cobra turnovers into nine points.

Francis Marion opened the first quarter on a 6-0 run and led by as much as nine while never trailing. Coker would grab the lead for the first time (25-24) in the second quarter with 6:17 remaining.

The Patriots would snatch it right back after a Lee three-point make at 27-25. A three-pointer from Coker’s Keesling put the Cobras ahead by one, but a free throw make by Lee and a mid-range jumper by freshmen Alexis Sexton would push the Patriots ahead by two 32-30 going into halftime.

The Patriots would the lead until another three-pointer by Keelsing propelled the Cobras ahead 39-38. FMU and Coker would battle back and forth until two baskets from Taylor too the Patriots from down one to up 53-50 with under a minute left in the third.

Adams would hit a jumper to start the fourth quarter, but that would be answered by the Cobras to trim the margin to 55-54. A layup by Coker’s Mya Wasswa would give the Cobras the lead back and they would never trail the rest of the game. Francis Marion did tie it up at 60-60 after the three-point play by Taylor with 2:58 left.

Coker finished the game with an 8-2 spurt.