Coker women's basketball opener postponed

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The season opener for the Coker University women's basketball team against Carson-Newman scheduled for Nov. 21 has been postponed.
The South Atlantic Conference will be working with both institutions to reschedule the games for a later date.
All Coker basketball tickets must be purchased at www.cokercobras.com/tickets. Coker will announce attendance regulations at a later date.
Coker University will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as additional information is available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!