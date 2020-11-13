 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker women's basketball opener postponed
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker women's basketball opener postponed

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The season opener for the Coker University women's basketball team against Carson-Newman scheduled for Nov. 21 has been postponed.

The South Atlantic Conference will be working with both institutions to reschedule the games for a later date.

All Coker basketball tickets must be purchased at www.cokercobras.com/tickets. Coker will announce attendance regulations at a later date.

Coker University will continue to assess the NCAA, federal, state, and local developments and provide updated revisions as additional information is available.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert