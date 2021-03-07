Coker women's soccer set to kick off 2021 season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - After more than a year off the field, the Coker University Women's Soccer team is ready to kick off the 2021 season.

Garrett Linquist enters into his second season as coach at Coker. Last season, the Cobras improved their win total from 2018 and posted their highest goal total since the 2015 season.

"Last year was a good step in the right direction for us," said Linquist. "We showed great improvement in several areas that we identified as a group for us to improve upon. You saw a lot of growth in a short amount time and the foundation was laid for us to continue to push the program forward."

Coker returns nine players and welcomes eight newcomers to the squad, including starting goalkeeper Sarah Swaim who led the South Atlantic Conference with 133 saves in 2019.

"I am really excited about the mix of players we have this year," said Linquist. "This group is an exciting, great blend of experience and youth that has really come together. It's truly a collective out there and they've really taken the mantra of 'getting one percent better every day' to heart to continue to grow."

The Cobras will begin the season with two games at home against Lenoir-Rhyne (Monday) and Wingate (Thursday).