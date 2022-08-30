Coker women's soccer wins first match under Donald

DUE WEST, S.C. -- The Coker women's soccer team (1-0-1) picked up its first win under coach Michael Donald with a 3-0 win over Erskine on Monday.

The Cobras struck for the first goal within the first six minutes, when Nour Noujaim's first career marker found the low left corner of the net to put the Cobras ahead 1-0.

Coker would stretch its lead in the first 15 seconds of the second half, when Madison Sorrel scored her first collegiate goal from Mac Gies to double Coker's lead. Coker would tack on one more in the second half as Anna Bozzone's first career goal found the back of the net off an assist from Liz Crowe with just over six minutes to play.

Coker out-shot Erskine 18-5 in the contest, with 11 shots on goal. Coker also out-worked Erskine 9-2 on corner kicks. All of Coker's points came off of first career tallies in the game. Bozzone paced the Cobras with four shots in the game, while Chloe Grein, Chloe Mullen, Catrionna Manning and Emma Mayer each registered two shots and Noujaim and Abbie Boling each had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-1) made one save in net for the shoutout between the pipes.