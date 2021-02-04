Coker women's tennis poised to start new season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's tennis team is poised to start its 2021 season under seventh-year coach Tom Simpson.
Coker went 5-4 last year before having the season shortened due to COVID-19. The Cobras opened the year with a 6-1 victory over Erskine on Feb. 8, before posting a 4-3 win over Benedict on Feb. 15. Coker would conclude the month of February with back-to-back shutouts of Johnson C. Smith (6-0, Feb. 23) and Southern Wesleyan (7-0, Feb. 28). Coker would post its final win of the season over Spring Break in Hilton Head, defeating Clarion 7-0 on Mar. 3.
Coach Simpson says the word of this season will be growth for his young lineup.
"Our goals are focused on self-improvement and growth as tennis players and competitors," said Simpson. "My expectation for this team is for each player to be the best player and person that they can be."
Coker returns three starters from a season ago in Charlotte Clarke, Zoe Heed and Gracie Waldron. Clarke and Heed were each part of five-win doubles tandems a season ago, while Waldron picked up six singles wins, Heed won five matches and Clarke added two singles wins.
"Charlotte, Zoe and Gracie will play No. 1, 2 and 3 respectively this season," said Simpson. "Charlotte and Gracie are the leaders and only seniors on the team. They have an incredible upbeat spirit about them and the team has picked up on that aspect."
Coker also welcomes Khushi Agarwal, Angelina Krieg and Katherine Matthews to the roster this season.
"Our freshmen Angelina, Khushi and Katherine are adapting to college level tennis," said Simpson. "It would have been nice if we had more time to bring them into it slowly but in this time of crisis, they have responded to the call of being in the starting lineup."
Simpson stated that like his men's team, the women's team has developed great chemistry in their time together.
"The team genuinely enjoys one another," said Simpson. "it is great to see the different cultures come together and become friends."
After opening the season this weekend in Florence, the Cobras will battle regional foe Francis Marion on Feb. 20 before opening South Atlantic Conference play against No. 20 Queens (N.C.) on Feb. 26. The Cobras open the month of March at regionally-ranked Augusta on Mar. 1, before jumping back into conference play against Carson-Newman on Mar. 3. The Cobras face No. 12 Wingate on Mar. 6, before hosting Newberry on Mar. 13 and Lenoir-Rhyne on Mar. 16.
Coker then embarks on a four-match road swing to end March, making stops at Anderson (S.C.) (Mar. 20), Tusculum (Mar. 22), UVA Wise (Mar. 27) and Catawba (Mar. 29). The Cobras return home to start April, hosting Lincoln Memorial on Apr. 3 and league newcomer Limestone on Apr. 5. The Cobras will end the regular season on Apr. 9 at Mars Hill.
The SAC has a reputable presence within the Southeast region, with several teams regionally and nationally-ranked.
"There are no easy matches and this will be one of the strongest schedules the team has come up against," said Simpson.
The Cobras open the season Saturday in the Florence Invitational facing Lander. First serve is set for 12 p.m. from the Dr. Eddie Floyd Florence Tennis Center.