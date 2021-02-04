Coker women's tennis poised to start new season

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's tennis team is poised to start its 2021 season under seventh-year coach Tom Simpson.

Coker went 5-4 last year before having the season shortened due to COVID-19. The Cobras opened the year with a 6-1 victory over Erskine on Feb. 8, before posting a 4-3 win over Benedict on Feb. 15. Coker would conclude the month of February with back-to-back shutouts of Johnson C. Smith (6-0, Feb. 23) and Southern Wesleyan (7-0, Feb. 28). Coker would post its final win of the season over Spring Break in Hilton Head, defeating Clarion 7-0 on Mar. 3.

Coach Simpson says the word of this season will be growth for his young lineup.

"Our goals are focused on self-improvement and growth as tennis players and competitors," said Simpson. "My expectation for this team is for each player to be the best player and person that they can be."

Coker returns three starters from a season ago in Charlotte Clarke, Zoe Heed and Gracie Waldron. Clarke and Heed were each part of five-win doubles tandems a season ago, while Waldron picked up six singles wins, Heed won five matches and Clarke added two singles wins.