Coker wrestlers complete final day of Midwest Classic
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker wrestlers complete final day of Midwest Classic

INDIANAPOLIS - Coker University wrestlers Hunter Ross and Corey Christie competed on day two of the 42nd annual Midwest Classic on Sunday.

Ross fell by major decision 10-2 against Cole Jones of Minnesota State Moorhead in his only match of the day, while Christie lost a tough 4-3 decision to Nate Trepanier of Lindenwood.

The Cobras will be back on the mat to open the 2022 slate on Jan. 3 against King (Tenn.) in South Atlantic Conference Carolinas action. The action begins at 1 p.m. with video available at www.cokercobras.com.

