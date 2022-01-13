Coker wrestlers Van Alst, Christie ranked in latest national poll

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University wrestlers Zachary Van Alst and Corey Christie are ranked at their respective weight classes in the latest Intermat Division II national rankings, announced Thursday.

Van Alst is ranked No. 12 at 149 pounds for Coker. Van Alst is 4-2 on the season with two wins by fall and is also a perfect 3-0 in dual matches.

Christie enters the 165-pound rankings at No. 16 with a 9-3 overall record including a perfect 4-0 mark in dual matches. Christie has also picked up six bonus-point wins on the season, with one win by major decision, one win by technical fall and four wins by fall.