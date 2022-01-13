 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker wrestlers Van Alst, Christie ranked in latest national poll
0 Comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker wrestlers Van Alst, Christie ranked in latest national poll

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University wrestlers Zachary Van Alst and Corey Christie are ranked at their respective weight classes in the latest Intermat Division II national rankings, announced Thursday.

Van Alst is ranked No. 12 at 149 pounds for Coker. Van Alst is 4-2 on the season with two wins by fall and is also a perfect 3-0 in dual matches.

Christie enters the 165-pound rankings at No. 16 with a 9-3 overall record including a perfect 4-0 mark in dual matches. Christie has also picked up six bonus-point wins on the season, with one win by major decision, one win by technical fall and four wins by fall.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis star Novak Djokovic still faces possible deportation from Australia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert