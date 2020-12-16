Coker wrestlers Van Alst, Shields earn national rankings

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Coker University wrestlers Zachary Van Alst and Matt Shields were ranked in The Open Mat's latest Division II national rankings, announced Wednesday.

Van Alst wrestled in nine bouts in his first season with the Navy and Gold a year ago, picking up six wins. He earned one win each by major decision, technical fall and pin. He also finished third at the NCAA Super Region II Championships to qualify for the Division II National Championships.

Shields comes to Coker from SUNY Ulster, where he was the school's first-ever two-time NJCAA national qualifier. He was also named the SUNY Ulster Male Athlete of the Year.

The Cobras open the season on Jan. 5 when they travel to Emmanuel (Ga.) for a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas tilt.