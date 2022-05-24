 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker's Allan earns All-South Region lacrosse honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Coker University sophomore long-stick midfielder Nathan Allan was named an All-South Region Honorable Mention selection by the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association.

Allan played in all 16 games for the Cobras this season, making two starts. Allan led the Cobras, finished third in the South Atlantic Conference and set a new Coker single-season record with 123 ground balls while also leading the team, finishing second in the league and setting a new Coker single-season record in caused turnovers with 32.

He also posted 143 faceoff wins on the season, while adding one goal and one assist for two points. Allan was also named a First Team All-Conference selection, while being named to the USILA D2 Team of the Week on April 4.

This is Allan's first career All-Region selection.

