Coker's Carfley named to NABC Honors Court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Coker University men's basketball junior Ryan Carfley was named to the 2020-21 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) 2020-21 Honors Court, announced by the organization Tuesday.

To be eligible for the Honors Court, student-athletes must be an academic junior or senior having played at least one year at their current institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.2 or better.

Carfley has posted a 3.25 GPA through the 2020-21 academic year, playing in 12 games making eight starts for the Cobras this past season. He was also one of four South Atlantic Conference players to be named to the Honors Court.

This is the first career Honors Court selection for the Marion native.