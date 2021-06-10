 Skip to main content
Coker's Carson earns CoSIDA volleyball honor
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker's Carson earns CoSIDA volleyball honor

Coker logo

AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University women's volleyball senior Ashley Carson was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District First Team announced Thursday.

Carson has played 35 matches and 123 sets in her Coker career after transferring from McCook Community College. In her Coker career, she has totaled 20 kills, 704 assists, 33 service aces, 265 digs and five block assists.

Academically, Carson received the 2021-22 NCAA Division II Degree Completion Award, while also being named to the 2019-20 South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll and receiving the 2019-20 D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award.

This is Carson's first career Academic All-District selection. She is one of five South Atlantic Conference volleyball players to be named to the Academic All-District Team.

