Coker's Kellner earns women's lacrosse honor

ROCK HILL S.C. - Coker University women's lacrosse sophomore Abby Kellner was named the AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week by the South Atlantic Conference on Monday.

Kellner tallied 15 saves and three ground balls in Coker's 16-14 victory against Tusculum on Saturday.

Coker women's lacrosse returns to action on April 10 as it hosts No. 13 Limestone. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.