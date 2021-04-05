 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coker's Kellner earns women's lacrosse honor
0 comments
LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker's Kellner earns women's lacrosse honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Coker logo

ROCK HILL S.C. - Coker University women's lacrosse sophomore Abby Kellner was named the AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week by the South Atlantic Conference on Monday.

Kellner tallied 15 saves and three ground balls in Coker's 16-14 victory against Tusculum on Saturday.

Coker women's lacrosse returns to action on April 10 as it hosts No. 13 Limestone. Opening draw is set for 1 p.m. from the Coker Athletic Field, with video and live stats available at www.cokercobras.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

UCLA is a lucky 'fantasy football team'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert