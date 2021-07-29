Coker's Nelson attends NWCA Leadership Academy

MANHEIM, Pa. - Coker University wrestling coach Derrick Nelson recently attended the National Wrestling Coaches Association's (NWCA) Leadership Academy, which was held in Baltimore, Md.

Nelson is going into his fourth season as the Cobras bench boss and has collected quite a few accolades along the way. Nelson has coached six national qualifiers, one Super Region champion and 20 Scholar All-America selections in his time at Coker.

"This opportunity means a great deal to me," said Nelson. "Having the NWCA invest in my development as a coach is a great feeling. It shows that wrestling has a place here at Coker for a long time, and they want these programs to succeed."

Nelson explained how his biggest takeaway from the session will help him become a better coach.

"My biggest take away from the whole conference has been to step back and analyze the whole picture, and also learn to delegate," said Nelson. "It has taught me to be excited for the little things, because they bring the biggest results."

Nelson recommends the program to any young coach that wants to learn in the profession.

"I would tell every young coach, or new coach to participate, and to not shy away from the opportunity," said Nelson. "The wealth of knowledge that is shared from session to session can't help but make you excited as a coach. There is so much to learn from the giants that have come before, and I cannot wait to continue to build on those relationships, and lessons learned."