Coker's Van Alst moves up in wrestling rankings

CULVER CITY, Calif. - Coker University wrestler Zachary Van Alst moved up in the latest Division II national rankings published by The Open Mat, announced Wednesday.
Van Alst wrestled in nine bouts in his first season with the Navy and Gold a year ago, picking up six wins. He earned one win each by major decision, technical fall and pin. He also finished third at the NCAA Super Region II Championships to qualify for the Division II National Championships. Van Alst is also ranked No. 2 in the latest Super Region II rankings.
The Cobras (1-0, 1-0 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas) return to the mat on Jan. 28 to face No. 24 Limestone in an important league contest. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. with video available at www.cokercobras.com.