LOCAL COLLEGES

Coker's White earns CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

AUSTIN, Texas - Coker University women's golf graduate Jordan White was named an Academic All-District selection by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

White participated in 10 tournaments and 23 rounds this year for the Cobras, posting a stroke average of 81.78. Her best finishes this season came at the Converse Spring Invitational (Mar. 7-8, tied for seventh) and at the South Atlantic Conference Women's Preview (Sept. 13-14, tied for 23rd). She also was awarded the South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award for posting the highest grade point average in the sport, achieving a perfect 4.0.

For her career, White has received the D2 ADA Academic Achievement Award twice, been named to the South Atlantic Conference Commissioner's Honor Roll three times and been named a Women's Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) All-American Scholar twice.

This is also White's second career Academic All-District selection.

