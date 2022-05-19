Coker's White earns CoSIDA Academic All-District honors

White participated in 10 tournaments and 23 rounds this year for the Cobras, posting a stroke average of 81.78. Her best finishes this season came at the Converse Spring Invitational (Mar. 7-8, tied for seventh) and at the South Atlantic Conference Women's Preview (Sept. 13-14, tied for 23rd). She also was awarded the South Atlantic Conference Elite 20 Award for posting the highest grade point average in the sport, achieving a perfect 4.0.