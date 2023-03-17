FLORENCE, S.C. – It can be easy to lose to focus in a game like the one West Florence had Friday night, starting pitcher Cooper Coleman said.

But that wasn’t an issue for Coleman, who if anything only seemed more dialed in as the evening progressed.

After shaking off a little bit of a rough start, the WFHS sophomore right-hander allowed no runs and just one hit over a dominant final four frames in a complete-game effort.

That allowed the West offense enough time to tack on the winning runs in the bottom of the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory over the Seahawks.

West improves to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 6-4A play with a pair of matchups against North Myrtle Beach slated for next week.

“It was a just a battle the whole game,” Coleman said afterwards. “I struggled early on, but then I found it a little bit better toward the end of the game.”

MBHS had five hits through the first three innings against Coleman, plating two runs in the top of the third. They also had a pair of runners on base in the second and fourth innings as well, but the Knights righty was able to work out of those jams with no damage done.

Three of MBHS’ hits were infield singles, including two that eventually scored on Latrell Griffin’s RBI single. But that was basically it in terms of offense for the Seahawks, who only had one baserunner in the final three innings via a two-out walk.

“Just when I was on the mound to breathe; take time not to rush anything,” Coleman said of his approach in the later innings. “Make sure I’m on my mechanics and follow through.”

Meanwhile the West offense came through with some of its best situational hitting of the season, coach Josh Brown said.

The Knights got their first run when Peyton Rogers doubled to lead off the second and then came home following two productive groundouts.

West took advantage of a two-out error by Myrtle Beach in the bottom of the third. After Camp Keels reached thanks to the miscue, he stole second then came home on Matthew Brown’s RBI single to knot the score at 2-2 at the time.

“Can’t say enough about our situational hitting tonight,” coach Brown said. “It was outstanding the way we manufactured some runs and did some good things at the plate.”

That was true for the decisive runs in the sixth inning as well. After Matthew Brown led off with a double, pinch-runner Darren Lloyd eventually scored on a one-out double by Harrison Brown – who came through with the clutch hit after Brody Cook had been intentionally walked prior to his stepping to the plate.

Another intentional free pass later in the inning loaded the bases for Jack Benson, who doubled the Knights’ lead with a sacrifice fly.

“Harrison had the big hit there in the sixth, but I can’t say enough about the at-bat Jack Benson had,” coach Brown said. “(To) tack on another run to get us up two going into the seventh was huge.”

MB 002 000 0 – 2 6 1

WF 011 002 x – 4 6 2

WP – Cooper Coleman (7 IP, 2 ER, 6 H, 6 K, BB).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Matthew Brown 2-3, 2B, RBI; Peyton Rogers 1-2, 2B, IBB, 2 R: Harrison Brown 2-3, 2B, RBI.

RECORD: WF 6-1, 2-0.

NEXT GAME: West travels to North Myrtle Beach on Tuesday.