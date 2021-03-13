COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks drop opener at Texas on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – Thomas Farr struck out 10 batters for the University of South Carolina baseball team, but a three-run eighth lifted Texas over the Gamecocks 4-1 on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
Carolina was tagged with its first loss of the season, falling to 11-1 on the year.
Farr went six innings for the Gamecocks, setting a career-high in punchouts. He scattered seven hits and allowed a run with a walk. Texas starter Ty Madden went seven innings, allowing three hits and a run with five strikeouts and three walks.
The teams traded runs in the second inning. Braylen Wimmer's sacrifice fly to right scored Josiah Sightler in the top of the second. Texas answered with a Mitchell Daly RBI single to knot the score at one.
Texas plated three in the bottom of the eighth. Eric Kennedy led off the inning with a triple off Will Sanders. After a walk and a stolen base, Zach Zubia doubled in a pair of runs to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead. Texas added insurance with a DJ Petrinsky pinch hit RBI single.
Clarke had two of Carolina's four hits on the night. Kennedy, Douglas Hodo III and Trey Faltine had two hits apiece for Texas.
(18) North Carolina 8
Clemson 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Brett Centracchio and Danny Serretti both hit two-run triples in a four-run third inning to lead No. 18 North Carolina to an 8-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Friday night.
The Tar Heels, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 8-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-6 overall and 1-3 in ACC play.
Caden Grice lined a two-run homer, his fifth of the year, in the first inning. Centracchio led off the second inning with a home run and Serretti added a run-scoring double in the frame to tie the score.
The Tar Heels took the lead for good in the third inning on two-run triples into the right-field corner by Centracchio and Serretti. Dylan Brewer lofted a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, then Clemente Inclan responded with a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
Tar Heel starter Austin Love (3-0) earned the win, as he allowed five hits, three runs and no walks with 12 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched.
Tiger starter Davis Sharpe (2-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up six runs on five hits in five innings pitched.