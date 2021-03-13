COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks drop opener at Texas on Friday

AUSTIN, Texas – Thomas Farr struck out 10 batters for the University of South Carolina baseball team, but a three-run eighth lifted Texas over the Gamecocks 4-1 on Friday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Carolina was tagged with its first loss of the season, falling to 11-1 on the year.

Farr went six innings for the Gamecocks, setting a career-high in punchouts. He scattered seven hits and allowed a run with a walk. Texas starter Ty Madden went seven innings, allowing three hits and a run with five strikeouts and three walks.

The teams traded runs in the second inning. Braylen Wimmer's sacrifice fly to right scored Josiah Sightler in the top of the second. Texas answered with a Mitchell Daly RBI single to knot the score at one.

Texas plated three in the bottom of the eighth. Eric Kennedy led off the inning with a triple off Will Sanders. After a walk and a stolen base, Zach Zubia doubled in a pair of runs to give the Longhorns a 3-1 lead. Texas added insurance with a DJ Petrinsky pinch hit RBI single.

Clarke had two of Carolina's four hits on the night. Kennedy, Douglas Hodo III and Trey Faltine had two hits apiece for Texas.

