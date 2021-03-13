COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks fall to Longhorns again

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of South Carolina baseball team got six strikeouts from starting pitcher Brannon Jordan and outhit Texas 7-4, but a pair of home runs in the fifth and an insurance run in the eighth helped the Longhorns to a 3-0 win over the Gamecocks on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The two teams traded zeroes for the first four and a half innings. Texas then hit a pair of solo home runs from Peyton Powell and Mitchell Daly to give the Longhorns a two-run advantage.
Texas scored a run in the eighth by way of a balk. The Gamecocks then went in order in the ninth.
The Gamecocks best opportunity to score was in the third when George Callil singled and Brady Allen doubled in the gap in left to open the inning. A ground out comebacker to the pitcher, an intentional walk to load the bases and a double play ended the threat.
Jordan allowed two runs and three hits with the six strikeouts and two walks (one intentional) in the five innings. Jack Mahoney pitched for the second straight night, throwing 1 2/3scoreless innings.
Callil, Allen and Josiah Sightler had two hits apiece to lead Carolina's offense.
(18) North Carolina 5
Clemson 4
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Behind three home runs in a five-run fourth inning, No. 18 North Carolina downed Clemson 5-4 at Boshamer Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Tar Heels, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 9-4 overall and 5-3 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 5-7 overall and 1-4 in ACC play.
The Tigers scored the game’s first run in the second inning on an error. In the fourth inning, the Tar Heels exploded for five runs on three home runs, including solo homers by Caleb Roberts and Will Stewart as well as a three-run homer by Clemente Inclan. Clemson responded with three runs in the fifth inning on three bases-loaded walks. The Tigers drew 10 walks, a hit-by-pitch and had 15 batters reach base in the contest, but fell one run short.
Joey Lancellotti (1-1) earned the win in relief, as he allowed one hit, no runs and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings pitched. Caden O’Brien pitched the final 1 2/3 innings to record his first save of the year.
Tiger starter Ty Olenchuk (1-2) suffered the loss, as he surrendered five runs on seven hits in three innings pitched. Clemson reliever Mat Clark allowed just three hits, no runs and no walks with seven strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings pitched.
The series concludes Sunday at 1 p.m. on ACCNX.