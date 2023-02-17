COLUMBIA, S.C. – The University of South Carolina baseball team’s offense exploded for 20 runs, scoring in six of the eight innings, in a 20-3 win over UMass Lowell to open the 2023 season Friday night at Founders Park.

Eight different Gamecocks had hits in the win, led by Braylen Wimmer’s 5-for-5 performance with a home run. Will McGillis hit a pair of home runs and drove in three while Carson Hornung had five RBI in a 2-for-4 day. Cole Messina collected his first career home runs and drove in three.

Carolina took the lead for good in the third inning on Messina’s two-run home run to center field, part of a three-run frame to make it 5-2 Gamecocks. The Gamecocks plated five in the fourth, seven in the sixth and two in the eighth for the most runs by a Carolina team since 2016.

Will Sanders struck out three and allowed three hits and two runs in four innings in his first start of 2023. James Hicks earned the win, striking out two in a pair of scoreless frames. Austin Williamson pitched the final two frames, striking out three.

Clemson 11

Binghampton 2

CLEMSON – Blake Wright went 4-for-4 with two homers, three RBI, a walk and three steals in Clemson’s 11-3 victory over Binghamton at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday afternoon in both teams’ season opener.

It marked the first game of the Erik Bakich era at Clemson, as he was named coach last summer.

Wright, who matched his career high for hits, became the first Tiger to hit multiple home runs in a season opener since Feb. 16, 2007, when Doug Hogan hit two long balls in a 14-0 win over George Mason. The Tigers also took advantage of 11 stolen bases in the contest.

Ryan Ammons (1-0) earned the win in his first career start, as he allowed three hits, one run and no walks with nine strikeouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Bearcat starter Thomas Babalis (0-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded eight hits, eight runs (six earned) and three walks in 3.1 innings pitched.

Wright put the Tigers on the scoreboard in the first inning with a solo homer, then Jack Crighton’s run-scoring single, his first career hit, in the second inning doubled the Clemson lead. In the top of the third inning, three straight Binghamton singles plated a run, then Wright responded by leading off the bottom of the third inning with his second long ball of the game. Later in the frame, Chad Fairey belted a two-run double.

Wright collected his third hit of the game in the fourth inning, this time a run-scoring single to up Clemson’s lead to 6-1, then the Tigers added two more runs in the frame. Jacob Jarrell smacked his first career homer in the seventh inning, a two-run shot. Pinch-hitter Will Taylor laced a run-scoring double in the eighth inning.