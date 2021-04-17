COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks sweep LSU on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a dramatic comeback in game one and shut out LSU in game two to sweep a doubleheader over the Tigers by scores of 4-2 and 9-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
Carolina takes two of three games in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2013.
Carolina was trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh. David Mendham and Colin Burgess led off the seventh with singles. Noah Myers' sacrifice bunt moved the runners up 90 feet and Braylen Wimmer tied the game with a double to right. Brady Allen then gave the Gamecocks the lead with a double to left. Brett Kerry came in the bottom of the seventh to record his third save of the year.
Andrew Peters earned the win on the mound, striking out a pair in two innings of relief. Brannon Jordan struck out six in four innings in a start while Kerry pitched a perfect seventh in the win. Mendham had two hits in the game one win.
Mendham then started game two with a two-run home run in the first, part of a 14-hit barrage in the nightcap. Andrew Eyster had three hits in the win, while Burgess and Callil had two hits and Wimmer homered.
Will Sanders picked up the win, striking out four and allowing just five hits. Julian Bosnic struck out the side in the seventh.
Miami 3
Clemson 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tony Jenkins’ sacrifice fly in the ninth inning lifted No. 25 Miami (Fla.) to a 3-2 walk-off win over Clemson at Mark Light Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Hurricanes, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 21-11 overall and 13-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-17 overall and 9-12 in ACC play.
Yohandy Morales started the scoring with a solo homer in the first inning, then Kier Meredith grounded a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the third inning to tie the score. Jordan Lala gave Miami the lead in the bottom of the third inning on a solo homer.
After back-to-back singles by Adam Hackenberg and pinch-hitter Bryar Hawkins in the seventh inning, Dylan Brewer reached on a fielder’s choice that plated Hackenberg to tie the score 2-2. In the ninth inning, CJ Kayfus led off with a single and advanced to third base on Dominic Pitelli’s one-out double. Jenkins then lofted the first pitch to deep center field to score Kayfus for the walkoff run on the sacrifice fly.
Carson Palmquist (1-0) earned the win, as he yielded three hits, one run and two walks with six strikeouts in three innings pitched. Tiger reliever Mat Clark (1-1) suffered the loss. The left-hander allowed three hits, one run and no walks with four strikeouts in three innings pitched.
The Tigers travel to Athens to take on Georgia on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on SEC Network.
On Saturday, Miami scored in five different innings to beat the Tigers 10-2.
Latta's Dylan Brewer belted a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the second inning for Clemson.
Daniel Federman (4-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.