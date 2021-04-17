COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks sweep LSU on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a dramatic comeback in game one and shut out LSU in game two to sweep a doubleheader over the Tigers by scores of 4-2 and 9-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

Carolina takes two of three games in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2013.

Carolina was trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh. David Mendham and Colin Burgess led off the seventh with singles. Noah Myers' sacrifice bunt moved the runners up 90 feet and Braylen Wimmer tied the game with a double to right. Brady Allen then gave the Gamecocks the lead with a double to left. Brett Kerry came in the bottom of the seventh to record his third save of the year.

Andrew Peters earned the win on the mound, striking out a pair in two innings of relief. Brannon Jordan struck out six in four innings in a start while Kerry pitched a perfect seventh in the win. Mendham had two hits in the game one win.

Mendham then started game two with a two-run home run in the first, part of a 14-hit barrage in the nightcap. Andrew Eyster had three hits in the win, while Burgess and Callil had two hits and Wimmer homered.