COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks sweep LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – The University of South Carolina baseball team completed a dramatic comeback in game one and shut out LSU in game two to sweep a doubleheader over the Tigers by scores of 4-2 and 9-0 on Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
Carolina takes two of three games in Baton Rouge for the first time since 2013.
Carolina was trailing 2-0 heading into the top of the seventh. David Mendham and Colin Burgess led off the seventh with singles. Noah Myers' sacrifice bunt moved the runners up 90 feet and Braylen Wimmer tied the game with a double to right. Brady Allen then gave the Gamecocks the lead with a double to left. Brett Kerry came in the bottom of the seventh to record his third save of the year.
Andrew Peters earned the win on the mound, striking out a pair in two innings of relief. Brannon Jordan struck out six in four innings in a start while Kerry pitched a perfect seventh in the win. Mendham had two hits in the game one win.
Mendham then started game two with a two-run home run in the first, part of a 14-hit barrage in the nightcap. Andrew Eyster had three hits in the win, while Burgess and Callil had two hits and Wimmer homered.
Will Sanders picked up the win, striking out four and allowing just five hits. Julian Bosnic struck out the side in the seventh.
Miami 10
Clemson 2
CORAL GABLES, Fla. – No. 25 Miami (Fla.) scored in five different innings in its 10-2 win over Clemson at Mark Light Field on Saturday night.
The Hurricanes, who took a 2-0 lead in the series, improved to 20-11 overall and 12-10 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 15-16 overall and 9-11 in ACC play.
Latta's Dylan Brewer belted a solo homer, his sixth of the year, in the top of the second inning before Christian Del Castillo responded with a solo homer in the bottom of the second inning. Sam Hall’s solo homer, his first of the season, put Clemson ahead in the top of the third inning, but Miami responded again in the bottom of the third inning with three runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Yohandy Morales doubled Miami’s lead in the fifth inning with a two-run homer. After Jordan Lala’s two-out, run-scoring single in the sixth inning. Miami plated three insurance runs in the seventh inning.
Daniel Federman (4-4) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the win. Tiger starter Keyshawn Askew (1-1) suffered the loss, as he gave up nine hits, seven runs (five earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts in five innings pitched.
The series concludes Sunday at noon on ACC Network.