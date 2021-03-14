COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Gamecocks, Tigers suffer series sweeps

AUSTIN, Texas – The University of South Carolina baseball team fell to Texas 8-5 on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.
The Gamecocks fell to 11-3 overall as they get set for a 7 p.m. matchup Tuesday against Mercer before SEC play on Friday at Vanderbilt.
Texas went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first on an RBI single from Zach Zubia. Carolina came back with a run in the second as Andrew Eyster scored on a wild pitch. Texas used a sacrifice fly to go up 2-1 in the bottom of the second, but Wes Clarke answered with his ninth home run of the season, a solo shot to the gap in right, to tie the game at two.
Texas scores a pair of runs in the third, then put up four runs in the fourth off Julian Bosnic and Andrew Peters. Carolina scored a run in the fifth as Braylen Wimmer scored on a wild pitch.
Carolina threatened in the ninth, scoring on a Wimmer single to center and Connor Cino single up the middle, but a fielder's choice ended the game.
Wimmer had four hits on the day, driving in one and scoring one. Allen had a pair of doubles while Clarke scored two runs and homered.
Julian Bosnic took the loss on the mound, striking out three and allowing four hits and four earned runs with four walks.
(18) North Carolina 5
Clemson 3
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 18 North Carolina scored five runs in the first inning on its way to a 5-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in ACC play.
Dylan Brewer blasted a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the top of the first inning, then the Tar Heels responded with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by Clemente Inclan’s two-run homer and run-scoring doubles by Danny Serretti and Tomas Frick. The Tigers scored a run in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch by Brewer.
Tar Heel starter Max Alba (2-1) earned the win, as he allowed just two hits, both in the first inning, three runs and two walks with nine strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings pitched. Caden O’Brien pitched 1 1/3 innings to record his second save of the year.
Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-1) suffered the loss. For the second game in a row, the Clemson bullpen did not allow a run, as it pitched 12 1/3 scoreless innings over the last two contests.
The Tigers return home to face Georgia State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.