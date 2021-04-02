COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Latta's Brewer homers twice in Clemson's come-from-behind win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Alex Urban hit a two-run single in the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie after Latta High's Dylan Brewer plated the Tigers’ first six runs on two home runs in Clemson’s 10-6 victory over N.C. State at Doak Field on Friday night.

The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series, improved to 13-10 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Wolfpack dropped to 9-10 overall and 4-9 in ACC play.

Brewer belted a two-run homer in the top of the first inning before the Wolfpack responded with three runs on five ground-ball singles in the bottom of the first inning. NC State added a run in the second inning and two runs in the fourth inning to build a 6-2 lead, then Brewer crushed an opposite-field grand slam, his second long ball of the game and fourth of the season, in the fifth inning to tie the score 6-6. It was Clemson’s first grand slam in 2021.

In the eighth inning, Urban laced a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Four batters later with two outs, Kier Meredith grounded a two-run single to give the Tigers a 10-6 lead.

Brewer doubled his previous career high in RBI with six in the game. James Parker extended his hitting streak to 10 games for Clemson, who scored the last eight runs of the game and won its fifth ACC game in a row.