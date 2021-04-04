COLLEGE BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sanders' gem lifts Gamecocks to 5-1 win over Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. – Freshman Will Sanders pitched eight-plus innings, allowing just one run while the University of South Carolina baseball team's offense belted three home runs in a 5-1 win over Georgia on Sunday at Foley Field.
Carolina picks up a series win over Georgia in Athens for the first time since 2010 as the Gamecocks improved to 19-7 overall and 6-3 in Southeastern Conference play. USC returns to action on Tuesday with a 7 p.m. game in Charlotte against North Carolina.
Sanders allowed eight hits and one run while not walking a batter with four strikeouts to move to 5-1 on the season. Julian Bosnic picked up his first save of 2021, striking out a batter in a scoreless ninth.
Brady Allen opened the game with a solo home run to right on the first pitch of the contest. Georgia answered with a run in the third on an RBI groundout, but the Gamecocks took the lead for good in the fifth with three runs on home runs by Colin Burgess and Allen. Burgess' sacrifice fly in the sixth closed the scoring.
Allen was 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Braylen Wimmer had two hits for the Gamecocks.
N.C. State 9
Clemson 5
RALEIGH, N.C. – Terrell Tatum’s two-run single in the eighth inning broke a 5-5 tie and lifted N.C. State to a 9-5 victory over Clemson at Doak Field on Sunday afternoon.
The Wolfpack improved to 10-11 overall and 5-10 in the ACC. The Tigers, who won the series 2-1, fell to 14-11 overall and 8-7 in ACC play.
After the Wolfpack scored a run in the first inning, the Tigers responded with three runs in the second inning, keyed by Elijah Henderson’s run-scoring single and Kier Meredith’s two-run single. Alex Urban belted a solo homer, his third of the year, in the top of the third inning, then N.C .State answered with two runs in the bottom of the third inning and a run in the fourth inning to tie the score 4-4.
Austin Murr led off the sixth inning with a home run to give the Wolfpack the lead. The Tigers tied the score in the top of the eighth inning on a double play, then N.C. State answered again to take the lead on Tatum’s bloop two-run single on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning. With two outs in the frame, the Wolfpack added two runs on an error.
Evan Justice (2-2) earned the win, while Geoffrey Gilbert (1-2) suffered the loss.
The Tigers take four days off before returning to action to host Virginia in a three-game series, starting Friday at 6 p.m. on ACC Network.
On Saturday, Keyshawn Askew pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to lead Clemson to a 9-3 victory over N.C. State at Doak Field.
Askew (1-0) earned the win by allowing five hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with seven strikeouts.