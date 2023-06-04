COLUMBIA — Braylen Wimer hit a two-run home run, Gavin Casas drove in two with a single, and South Carolina defeated North Carolina State 6-3 on Saturday in a winner’s bracket game at the Columbia Regional.

With Jack Mahoney (7-3) cruising through the first five innings, Wimmer got the offense started with a two-run home run in the third for the Gamecocks.

South Carolina broke loose with four runs in the fifth when Talmadge LeCroy drew a bases-loaded walk, Casas delivered a two-run single and Michael Braswell drove in the fourth run with a single.

NC State closed to within 6-3 in the sixth on a single by Jacob Cozart and a two-run double by Chase Nixon. The Wolfpack threatened in the seventh against reliever Eli Jones, putting runners on first and second with one out before a double play ended the inning. The Wolfpack also had two on with one out against Jones in the ninth, but Chris Veach relieved and ended the game with a groundout and a flyout for his sixth save.

No. 3 seed North Carolina State (36-20) drops to an elimination game against No. 2 Campbell on Sunday. No. 1 South Carolina (41-19) awaits that winner, also on Sunday.

Tennessee 5

Clemson 4 (14)

CLEMSON — Senior Zane Denton hit two home runs — his second career multi-homer game — Maui Ahuna scored the go-ahead run on Hunter Ensley's RBI double and Tennessee beat top-seeded Clemson 5-4 Saturday night in 14 innings to advance to the regional championship.

No. 2-seed Tennessee awaits the winner between UNC-Charlotte and Clemson, both of which would have to beat the Volunteers twice to advance to the super regionals.

Seth Halvorsen (3-3) pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings of scoreless relief to get the win.

Tennessee tied the program record for most innings played in a single game. The Vols have played a 14-inning game four other times, the most recent at Texas A&M in 2017.

Charlie Taylor flied out to lead off the 14th inning and Ahuna drew a walk before Ensley hit a line-drive double to right that gave Tennessee a 6-5 lead.

Denton hit a solo shot in the seventh. After Christian Moore and Blake Burke hit back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the ninth, Denton hit a three-run homer to give Tennessee (40-19) a 5-4 lead. The Tigers answered in the bottom when Blake Wright hit a lead-off double then scored when Cam Cannarella hit a two-out double to force extra innings.

Coastal Carolina 12

UNC-Wilmington 2

CONWAY — Graham Brown belted a first-inning grand slam and Riley Eikhoff pitched a complete game six-hitter to carry top-seeded Coastal Carolina past UNC-Wilmington 12-2 in a loser-out game at the NCAA Conway Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The top-seeded Chanticleers advance to face Rider on Sunday.

UNC-Wilmington starter Zane Taylor gave up three straight base hits to load the bases in the first inning, and with two out, Brown hit an opposite field homer to put Coastal Carolina in front for good. Caden Bodine added a two-run homer in the fourth inning.

Eikoff pitched the first Coastal Carolina complete game in an NCAA tournament since 2016, giving up a two-run home run to Alex DeMartino in the seventh inning. He did not walk a batter and struck out six.