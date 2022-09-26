COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Bello named Conference Player of Week

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University forward Javier Bello has been named the Conference Carolinas men’s soccer Player of the Week.

Bello tallied two goals and two assists in two home conference wins for the Patriots last week. He recorded five shots, three of which were on goal. He registered a goal and two assists in a 3-0 win over the University of Mount Olive in only 43 minutes of action, and then scored the opening goal in a 3-1 win over 18th-ranked North Greenville University while logging 54 minutes of playing time.

Bello, a native of Madrid, Spain, leads the team in scoring this season with eight points.

FMU (4-4-2, 3-1-0) will return to Conference Carolinas play on Wednesday as the Patriots entertain Chowan University (3-4-1, 3-1-0) in a key 7 p.m. kickoff on Hartzler Field.

Admission to the Griffin Athletic Complex is $8 for adults and $5 for students with FMU students being admitted free with identification.

The two squads are currently tied for second in the conference standings.

Bello is the second Patriot to garner Conference Carolinas weekly honors this season as goalkeeper Andrea Scapolo was named the Defensive Player of the Week for Sept. 5-11.

Bello is a graduate of IES Principe Felipe.

MONDAY

MEN'S GOLF

Sellers, Barnett

lead Patriots

SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Francis Marion's Grant Sellers and Braeden Barnett each shot 1-over-par 72 during Monday’s second round as the Patriots improved upon their morning round and are tied for 16th after two rounds of Western Carolina's JT Poston Invitational.

The final round will be played on Tuesday at the 7,007-yard, par-71 Country Club of Sapphire Valley course.

The Patriots tallied a 302 team score during Monday’s opening round and were tied with Western Kentucky University for 15th position, but rebounded with a 293 score in the afternoon to stand at 595 after 36 holes.

Sellers, a McBee native, is tied for 30th position in the players’ standings with a 74-72--146 scorecard, while Barnett (77-72=149) and Hartsville High School product Mitchell Vance (74-75--149) are tied for 44th. Barnett, a native of Galivants Ferry and a product of Aynor High School, is playing in his first collegiate tournament.

The other two Patriot golfers are Carlos Garre (77-74--151), who is tied for 62nd position, and Xavier Schwarz (79-75--154), who is tied for 87th place.

--FMU Athletics

Coker T-6 at

Columbus St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. -- Coker is sixth after one round at a tourney hosted by Columbus State.

The Cobras were led by Caleb Tidd, who shot a 69 and a 77 to turn in a 146 for the day (+6) to sit tied for 17th individually. Fred Tindale finished one shot behind Tidd for the day with a 71 and a 76 (147, +7), while Jonathan Hallinger turned in a 148 (77, 71, +8) on the day. Killian Ryan (71, 79, +10) and Derek McGlaughlin (78, 74, 152, +12) rounded out the first day for the Cobras. As a team, Coker sits in sixth place out of 12 teams in a field of nationally ranked teams.

--Coker University

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Coker 5

Allen 0

COLUMBIA -- Mila Rausch got the Cobras on the board in the 23rd minute off an assist by Chloe Mullen, before the Cobras would add to their lead in the final five minutes of the half when Madison Sorrel scored from Rausch as Coker took a 2-0 lead to the half. The Cobras would tally three quick goals in the second half to bring the contest to its final score. In the span of about two minutes, Liz Crowe scored from Riana Patel, Sophie Burkett scored from Crowe and Crowe would score from Patel again to put the Cobras ahead by five.

Coker out-shot Allen 27-2, with just about every Cobra registering a shot in the match. Sarah Swaim (4-1-2) made one save between the pipes.

--Coker University