COLLEGE ROUNDUP: Coker names track/cross-country coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Jonathan McCants is Coker's new cross-country/track and field coach.

McCants comes to Coker from the University of Mount Olive where he was an assistant during the 2021 season, predominantly working with sprinters and long hurdlers. Mount Olive captured the men's and women's indoor and outdoor championships with McCants on staff. McCants also coached two United States Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region relay teams, one individual school record holder and one relay school record holder.

Prior to Mount Olive, McCants was an assistant University of Charleston (W.Va.) from 2019-21. There, he worked with the cross-country team and helped guide them to a No. 18 finish at the NCAA Division II national meet. On the track side, he worked with the sprinters, hurdlers and jumpers, posting a Mountain East Conference championship with one sprinter being named an All-American. McCants also coached two individual athletes and one relay team to First Team All-Atlantic Region honors while helping the men's team to the 2021 MEC Outdoor Conference Championship. McCants was previously a Graduate Assistant at UC, where he helped the men's team to back-to-back MEC Outdoor Championships (2018, 2019). He also coached 15 MEC champions between individual and relay events, as well as 18 school record holders.

Prior to Charleston, he was an Assistant Coach at Virginia Tech, working with the sprinters and hurdlers. While McCants was on staff, Virginia Tech won the men's and women's Atlantic Coast Conference championships in 2017.

As a collegiate track and field athlete, McCants was a three-time All-ACC selection, while being a part of two ACC Indoor Conference Championship teams. He was a 2012 Second Team All-American, and the Virginia Tech Men's Team MVP that same year. In 2013 he set both the indoor 200m and 300m school records, while qualifying for the USATF outdoor national championships in the 200 in 2014.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

UNCP 3

Francis Marion 2

FLORENCE -- Despite a career-high 24 kills from outside hitter Lexi Albright, Francis Marion lost 3-2 (13-25, 28-26, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8) to UNC Pembroke in Wednesday's Conference Carolinas opener.

Prior to match, members of the 2021 FMU squad that won the Conference Carolinas tournament title were presented with their championship rings.

On Wednesday, Albright tallied her career-high total while also hitting .365 and recording 17 digs and two service aces. Middle blocker Caroline Lucas registered nine kills and five blocks.

FMU setter Kaylee Gillespie handed out 43 assists and served three aces, while libero Katie Floyd added a team-high 19 digs and three aces.

Shannon Skryd paced the Braves (4-9, 1-0) with 18 kills and 12 digs, while setters Morgan Gibbs and Katie Pressley dished out 25 and 21 assists respectively.

Middle blocker Kalee Peter pounded out the clinching point for the Patriots at 25-21 to force the deciding set. Leading by a narrow 3-2 count, the Braves used a 9-1 spurt to help secure the victory, and take the initial upper hand in the annual Battle of I-95 series.

Francis Marion (5-5, 0-1) will host Erskine on Friday at 7 p.m. and Emmanuel on Saturday at 2 p.m.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Mars Hill 2

Francis Marion 1

MARS HILL, N.C. -- The Francis Marion women's soccer team lost 2-1 Wednesday to Mars Hill.

The Patriots (1-3-2) conclude their three-game road trip on Sunday against Lees-McRae College at 2 p.m. FMU will return home to face the University of Mount Olive on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.

Mars Hill outshot the Patriots 13-7, with four Patriot tries being on target. The Lions (3-2-0) registered five shots on goal.

Forward Kylie Reif put away the Patriots’ lone goal in the 50th minute, her first collegiate score. It came from a Le’Landra Jarvis pass. Jarvis now leads the Patriots with two assists.

