2019 champion Jamie Stanley back atop Florence Amateur leaderboard

FLORENCE, S.C. — 2019 champion Jamie Stanley was runner-up in last year’s Florence Amateur.
The former college star is determined to win this thing again, with his 4-under-par 68 leading Francis Marion University golfer Pierre De Caevel by one stroke at Traces Golf Club.
After birdieing Saturday’s first hole, Stanley went on his biggest momentum swing with birdies at Hole Nos. 5 through 7. After sinking a 10-footer at No. 5, Stanley was worrying about simply making par at No. 6 with his ball in the greenside bunker.
But he holed out from 35 yards, and he then sank a 10-footer for the other birdie at 6.
Suffice to say, that sixth-hole birdie was huge for Stanley’s momentum.
“I was just trying to get par right there,” Stanley said. “I wanted to maybe get the shot within 10 feet and give myself a chance. But it was a perfect shot, and it went into the hole.”
Stanley had a chance to make it four birdies in a row, but his 15-foot putt at No. 7 lipped out.
After making the turn with a 4-under 32, however, Stanley struggled at 10.
“It was the worst swing of the day, and I wound up with a double bogey,” Stanley said. “But after that, I told myself there were more holes I could birdie.”
Indeed. He birdied the par-5s at 13 and 16.
Stanley, a member of the USC Aiken Hall of Fame for his golf accomplishments, was a four-time All-American there.
His seven victories in college are second behind only Scott Brown’s Peach Belt Conference-record nine wins. With both his junior and senior seasons ranking in the top 15 all-time, Stanley won NCAA Division II Regional medalist honors in 1997. A two-time winner of the Peach Belt Conference tournament (1995, ‘97), Stanley was named PBC Player of the Year in both those seasons. Holding the record for lowest round recorded by a USC Aiken golfer with a 64, Stanley was named the NCAA National Freshman of the Year in 1994.
Now, all Stanley wants to do is win the Florence Amateur again.
“Just play my game, and that’s it,” Stanley said. “I can’t predict anything. I’ve just got to go out and make birdies. I’ve been here before. It’s nothing new. Whether I play good or bad Sunday, I’ve been here before.”