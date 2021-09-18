2019 champion Jamie Stanley back atop Florence Amateur leaderboard

FLORENCE, S.C. — 2019 champion Jamie Stanley was runner-up in last year’s Florence Amateur.

The former college star is determined to win this thing again, with his 4-under-par 68 leading Francis Marion University golfer Pierre De Caevel by one stroke at Traces Golf Club.

After birdieing Saturday’s first hole, Stanley went on his biggest momentum swing with birdies at Hole Nos. 5 through 7. After sinking a 10-footer at No. 5, Stanley was worrying about simply making par at No. 6 with his ball in the greenside bunker.

But he holed out from 35 yards, and he then sank a 10-footer for the other birdie at 6.

Suffice to say, that sixth-hole birdie was huge for Stanley’s momentum.

“I was just trying to get par right there,” Stanley said. “I wanted to maybe get the shot within 10 feet and give myself a chance. But it was a perfect shot, and it went into the hole.”

Stanley had a chance to make it four birdies in a row, but his 15-foot putt at No. 7 lipped out.

After making the turn with a 4-under 32, however, Stanley struggled at 10.