A PERFECT 10: Florence Post 1 improves to 10-0

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 provided a glimpse of what could happen when it fires on all cylinders.
Coach Derick Urquhart's squad scored six first-inning runs Thursday against Horry and led 12-1 before eventually winning 14-4 in five innings. After tightly contested games in a doubleheader against Post 111 last week, Florence made sure this outcome would not be in doubt.
"We played well," said Urquhart, whose team improved to 10-0. "(Horry) is a team that could have easily beaten us twice last week. But we jumped ahead tonight and played with a lead. That's not something we've done much of this year."
Winning pitcher George Derrick Floyd, who struck out five batters in four innings, also hit a two-run triple in the bottom of the fifth to close it out.
"(Floyd) was effective last week against them, and that's why he got the ball tonight," Urquhart said. "He threw strikes and did a really good job."
While Horry starting pitcher Trey Johnson struggled, a hit batsman and two walks loaded the bases. After Ashani McFarland brought in a run on a walk, Jacob Adams followed with a single. Then Hunter Herlong drew another walk to give Florence a 3-0 lead.
After an error made it 4-0, Noah Carter added a two-run single.
"It was nice to score some runs early on in the first inning so we could relax a little bit," Urquhart said.
A second-inning run by Horry hardly put a dent in Post 1's momentum as Florence added three more runs in the third to make it 9-1. One scored on an error, and the other two on groundouts by Carter and Caleb Rogers.
Then, in the fourth, three additional runs were as much the result of precision as power. Hunter Herlong hit an RBI double that caromed off the third-base bag's side facing foul territory. Then Parker Winfield hit a double that went over third base and landed fair for another RBI.
Noah Skeen added an RBI single of his own, and that gave Post 1 its 12-1 lead.
After Horry scored three, the stage was set for Floyd's two-run triple that gave Florence yet another win.
"We played good defense, we hit the ball extremely well. Even in some of the outs, we had good at-bats," Urquhart said. "There were a couple of situations early in the game where we had runners in scoring position, but we struck out. Then those batters made adjustments and had good at-bats later on. It was a really good, complete effort tonight."
Starts like 10-0 to the season are nothing new to Florence, which last won state titles in 2016 and '17.
"Obviously, you want to go out and win each time you're out there, so we have to keep the momentum going and be focused on Sumter on Friday," Urquhart said.