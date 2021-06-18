A PERFECT 10: Florence Post 1 improves to 10-0

"It was nice to score some runs early on in the first inning so we could relax a little bit," Urquhart said.

A second-inning run by Horry hardly put a dent in Post 1's momentum as Florence added three more runs in the third to make it 9-1. One scored on an error, and the other two on groundouts by Carter and Caleb Rogers.

Then, in the fourth, three additional runs were as much the result of precision as power. Hunter Herlong hit an RBI double that caromed off the third-base bag's side facing foul territory. Then Parker Winfield hit a double that went over third base and landed fair for another RBI.

Noah Skeen added an RBI single of his own, and that gave Post 1 its 12-1 lead.

After Horry scored three, the stage was set for Floyd's two-run triple that gave Florence yet another win.

"We played good defense, we hit the ball extremely well. Even in some of the outs, we had good at-bats," Urquhart said. "There were a couple of situations early in the game where we had runners in scoring position, but we struck out. Then those batters made adjustments and had good at-bats later on. It was a really good, complete effort tonight."

Starts like 10-0 to the season are nothing new to Florence, which last won state titles in 2016 and '17.

"Obviously, you want to go out and win each time you're out there, so we have to keep the momentum going and be focused on Sumter on Friday," Urquhart said.

