Adderton tabbed for Preseason All-PBC Team, FMU picked fourth

FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University senior forward Kiana Adderton has been selected to the Peach Belt Conference Women’s Basketball 2020-21 Preseason All-Conference Team, while the Patriot women have been picked to finish fourth in the annual pre-season coaches’ poll.

Adderton, a 6-1 forward from Myrtle Beach, S.C., was also named to last season’s pre-season squad. She followed up that acknowledgement by earning first-team All-Conference honors after a season that saw her finish second in the PBC in scoring at 17.0 points per game and ninth in rebounding with 7.2 per contest. She also ranked third in free throw percentage (77.2%), fifth in field goal percentage (46.7%), and eighth in blocks shots (23) and minutes played per game (30.9). She started all 27 contests this past year and was also second on the Patriot squad with 63 assists and 29 steals.

She registered five double-doubles, earned PBC Player of the Week honors twice, and posted four games where she scored 25 points or more.

A former All-State performer at Myrtle Beach High School, Adderton played her freshman campaign at NCAA Division I Wright State University before transferring to FMU in 2018. She owns career totals of 815 points and 346 rebounds.